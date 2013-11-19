FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India set to cancel scandal-hit AgustaWestland chopper deal -sources
November 19, 2013

India set to cancel scandal-hit AgustaWestland chopper deal -sources

NEW DELHI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - India has decided to cancel a scandal-tainted helicopter deal with Anglo-Italian firm AgustaWestland, prejudging the outcome of a meeting on Wednesday between company executives and Defence Ministry officials to discuss the contract, three sources said.

The decision draws a line under a dispute that has embarrassed a government heading into elections under a cloud of corruption scandals, and could re-open the contract to rivals, including United Technologies Corp’s Sikorsky Aircraft, EADS’ Eurocopter and Lockheed Martin. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Nigam Prusty; Editing by John chalmers and Robert Birsel)

