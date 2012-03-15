FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India needs $145 bln worth of planes by 2030-Airbus
March 15, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 6 years ago

India needs $145 bln worth of planes by 2030-Airbus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HYDERABAD, India, March 15 (Reuters) - India’s aviation industry will require over 1,040 new aircraft worth $145 billion by 2030, plane manufacturer Airbus said on Thursday, to fuel continued growth in the country’s rapidly expanding airline sector.

“Growing urbanization and population concentrations combined with a growing middle class and dynamic economic growth are driving demand and this trend is expected to continue,” said Airbus, a unit of Europe’s EADS, in a statement. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

