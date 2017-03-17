REFILE-India's IndiGo says no financial impact yet over grounding of A-320 NEO planes

(Fixes typo in first paragraph. Changes to 'had risen' from 'arisen'.)

NEW DELHI, March 17 (Reuters) - India's IndiGo airline said on Friday there was no financial impact yet from the grounding of Airbus A-320 NEO planes following issues that had risen with the Pratt and Whitney engines fitted on them.

The airline's chief financial officer Rohit Philip declined to comment on whether the airline would seek compensation from Airbus Group for the engine issues.

India's aviation regulator said late last month that at least two incidents involving A320 NEO planes fitted with the engines flown by IndiGo - owned by InterGlobe Aviation - and privately-held GoAir - were under investigation.

Philip said IndiGo is still considering the choice of engine for a pending order of 250 A-320 NEO planes. He said he didn't expect delivery schedules to be affected by the engine issues.

The model accounts for only a small part of the IndiGo and GoAir fleets at present, but numbers are set to grow rapidly with IndiGo having over 400 of the jets on order and GoAir set to add more than 100. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Malini Menon)