FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air India aims to sell 74 bln rupees of bonds-document
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 12, 2012 / 10:03 AM / in 5 years

Air India aims to sell 74 bln rupees of bonds-document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Ailing national carrier Air
India has invited banks to bid for underwriting roles
in a sale of 74 billion rupees ($1.34 billion)
government-guaranteed bonds, a document seen by Reuters showed.
    The firm is looking to issue bonds with a maturity of 19
years in a private placement. The debt will be re-payable in
five equal installments starting in the 15th year from the date
of allotment, the document showed.
    Air India is looking to pay a coupon equivalent to a spread
over a government security with equivalent maturity, but will be
subject to an overall cap of 9.50 percent per year, according to
the document.
    The bond sale is part of the financial restructuring plan
approved by the government for Air India.
    The interest paid on the bond will be serviced by the
airline out of the equity infusion by the government into Air
India.
($1 = 55.4175 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.