a year ago
AirAsia India outlines plans to expand fleet, network
August 17, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

AirAsia India outlines plans to expand fleet, network

Arunima Banerjee and Rishika Sadam

1 Min Read

BENGALURU, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Budget airline AirAsia India said on Wednesday that it planned to gradually expand its fleet and network in India as it seeks to boost its small market share in the fast expanding domestic market.

The airline, a tie-up between Malaysian carrier AirAsia Bhd and India's Tata Sons conglomerate, said it planned to add a seventh A320 jet to its fleet and bring the south Indian city of Hyderabad into its network of destinations by September.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, AirAsia India's Chief Executive Amar Abrol said the airline is looking to expand further and that it would be investing significant sums of money in the future. (Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
