Indian cabinet clears civil aviation policy - govt source
June 15, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Indian cabinet clears civil aviation policy - govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet approved a new national civil aviation policy on Wednesday, a government source said, sending airline stocks higher.

The policy is expected to tweak a key rule that prevents Indian airlines from flying overseas unless they have operated for at least five years and have a fleet of 20 aircraft.

Details were not immediately available ahead of a government briefing later. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

