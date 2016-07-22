Indian military transport plane missing in Bay of Bengal

NEW DELHI, July 22 (Reuters) - An Indian air force plane carrying 29 military personnel to a remote island chain in the Bay of Bengal went missing on Friday, the military said.

The Russian-made AN-32 was on its way to Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar chain of islands, from the southeast city of Chennai when it disappeared from radar.

There were six crew on the aircraft, a workhorse of the air force.

A navy spokesman said surveillance planes and ships were searching for the aircraft. It was carrying service personnel to the strategic islands near the Malacca Straits, where India has a military base. (Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Robert Birsel)