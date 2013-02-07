FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Boeing not seeing delay in ongoing talks with India
February 7, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

AIRSHOW-Boeing not seeing delay in ongoing talks with India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is not seeing any delay in ongoing contract talks with the Indian government, a company official told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

The company has not seen any impact yet of New Delhi’s budget cuts this year, including those affecting defence, said Dennis Swanson, vice president of international business development for Boeing Defence, Space and Security in India.

India is planning cuts to its budget this year, including some affecting defence, to reduce spending by about 1.1 trillion Indian rupees ($20.6 billion) in the current financial year, or some 8 percent of budgeted outlay.

