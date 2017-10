BANGALORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Eurocopter, a unit of Europe’s largest aerospace and defence company EADS, plans to set up a production line in India to make its Fennec helicopters, Eurocopter Chief Executive Officer Lutz Bertling said on Thursday.

He said there was no indication that India’s planned budget cuts, including those involving its defence spending, would affect its ongoing tenders in the country. (Reporting By A.Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)