Rockwell Collins to jointly bid with Tata Power for India air force contract
February 6, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Rockwell Collins to jointly bid with Tata Power for India air force contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc will jointly bid with a unit of India’s Tata Power for an Indian air force radio-equipment contract, the U.S.-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rockwell Collins, a supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for commercial and military airplanes, said it would provide the technology for the contract, while Tata Power’s engineering unit would be the prime contractor.

Tata Power, part of the $100 billion salt-to-steel Tata Group, also works with India’s Ministry of Defence for the development and supply of parts for products, including missile launchers and air defence systems.

