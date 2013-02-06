FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Air Force radio contract worth $150mln-$200mln-Rockwell Collins exec
February 6, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

India Air Force radio contract worth $150mln-$200mln-Rockwell Collins exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - An Indian Air Force contract, jointly bid for by Rockwell Collins Inc and a unit of Tata Power, is expected to be worth $150 million to $200 million, the India head of the U.S. avionics and electronics company said on Wednesday.

“I don’t know the exact number because it is a competition. As of today we estimate it to be anything between $150 to $200 million,” Ram Prasad, managing director of Rockwell Collins India, said in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of an air show in the Indian city of Bangalore.

Rockwell Collins said earlier on Wednesday it would provide the technology in the contract to supply radio equipment to the Indian Air Force, while Tata Power’s engineering unit would be the prime contractor.

