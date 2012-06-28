FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vedanta Aluminium sells ingots at $242/T premium
#Basic Materials
June 28, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Vedanta Aluminium sells ingots at $242/T premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Vedanta Aluminium, a unit of Vedanta Resources Plc, said on Thursday it has sold 3,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $242 per tonne, a premium over the average LME cash price on cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis.

The metal will be shipped in three lots of 1,000 tonnes each from July to September 2012, the company said in a statement.

Last week, the company sold the same quantity of aluminium ingots to an Asian buyer at a premium of $220 per tonne over the average LME cash price on CIF basis.

The company operates a 1 million tonne per annum green field alumina refinery and an associated 75 mega watts captive power plant in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, the company website said.

