July 2 (Reuters) - India's Ambuja Cements Ltd, owned by Switzerland's Holcim, the world's second-largest cement producer, said cement shipments in June rose 7.2 percent to 1.79 million, from a year earlier. (in million tonnes) June 2012 June 2011 Pct change Despatch 1.79 1.67 7.2 Production 1.78 1.65 7.9 (Reporting by Aditi Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)