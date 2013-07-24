FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Ambuja Cements Q2 net profit down 31 pct
July 24, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

India's Ambuja Cements Q2 net profit down 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Indian cement maker Ambuja Cements Ltd reported a 31 percent fall in profit for the April-June quarter, on lower volumes due to a slowdown in home building and infrastructure projects in India.

Ambuja, controlled by Switzerland’s Holcim Ltd, the world’s second-largest cement producer, reported net profit of 3.24 billion rupees ($54 million) for the quarter ended June 30 versus 4.69 billion rupees a year ago.

Net sales at India’s third-largest cement maker were down 8.6 percent at 23.46 billion rupees over the year-ago period.

Analysts expected profits of 3.4 billion rupees on revenue of 24.5 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 59.7650 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee

