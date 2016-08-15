FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
India's Modi backs new CPI target in big speech
August 15, 2016 / 2:55 AM / a year ago

India's Modi backs new CPI target in big speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his backing to a new inflation target in a major speech on Monday, saying his government had brought down consumer price growth from double digits under the last government.

Delivering his third Independence Day address, Modi backed the 4 percent inflation target, within a range of 2 percentage points either way, that had been agreed with outgoing Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.

The government formally "notified" the medium-term inflation target just before Rajan held his final policy meeting on Aug. 9. Figures last Friday showed inflation nudging over 6 percent, outside the target range. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Nidhi Verma)

