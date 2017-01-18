FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to consider Apple's request for incentives with "open mind" - Minister
January 18, 2017 / 9:36 AM / 7 months ago

India to consider Apple's request for incentives with "open mind" - Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will very much like Apple to come and have a base in India," Prasad said.

Apple has sent a list of demands to the Indian government, seeking tax concessions and several other policy exceptions, as necessary pre-requisites before it starts production of its iPhones in India.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

