3 months ago
Apple in talks to expand India production capacity - minister
May 23, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 3 months ago

Apple in talks to expand India production capacity - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc wants to expand its contract manufacturer's facility in the southern Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, a federal minister said on Tuesday, as the iPhone maker seeks a bigger share in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, the federal minister for Electronics and IT said, government officials were in touch with Apple and other mobile phone manufacturers for expanding facilities and setting up new plants.

Cupertino, California-based Apple last week started making iPhone SE at its Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron's plant in Bengaluru. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

