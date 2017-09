Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd October vehicle sales: Oct 2013 Oct 2012 Change M&HCV sales 4,093 4,964 -18 pct LCV sales 2,710 3,033 -11 pct Total sales 6,803 7,997 -15 pct NOTE: Ashok Leyland, India's second-biggest bus and truck maker. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)