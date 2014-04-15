FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's domestic fund managers start to bet on own economy
#Asia
April 15, 2014

TABLE-India's domestic fund managers start to bet on own economy

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - India-based fund managers are
growing more confident in the domestic economy and plan to raise
allocations to auto makers and private sector lenders, betting
that no change to interest rates will underpin an economic
recovery, a Reuters poll showed.
    The expected allocations for April-June follow the lead of
foreign investors who have already been investing in
India-focused shares, such as Tata Motors Ltd, since
the start of the year. That has sparked a rally in the broader
NSE index which climbed to a record high last week and
is up 7.5 percent this year. 
    For story see 
    Below is a full breakdown of poll results.
    
Expected change in asset allocation between cash and equity
            Increase   Neutral    Decrease
                                           
 Cash               4          4         10
 Equity            10          4          4
 
Expected change according to market capitalisation    
    
            Increase   Neutral    Decrease
 Large Cap          2         12          4
 Mid Cap           10          4          4
 Small Cap          6          8          4
  
Expected changes in individual sectors    
    
                      Increase   Neutral    Decrease
 Autos and Auto              13          4          1
 Ancillaries                                
 Public sector banks          4         10          4
 Private banks               10          4          4
 Other Finance                2         12          4
 Companies                                  
 Consumer Durable             6          8          4
 Consumer                     2          8          8
 Non-durable/FMCG                           
 Pharma/Healthcare            4          8          6
 Software                     0         12          6
 Real Estate                  2         14          2
 Infra/Construction           9          7          2
 Cements                      9          7          2
 Metals and Mining            0         14          4
 Energy/Oil and Gas           8          6          4
 Technology                   4         10          4
 Telecom                      2         14          2
  
    
Outlook for gold in next three months
       
 Positive   Neutral    Negative
         4          9          5
    
Outlook for NSE index in next three months    
    
 Rise over 10                      5
 percent              
 Up 5-10 percent                   8
 Up 0-5 percent                    2
 Down 0-5 percent                  2
 Down 5-10 percent                 0
 Fall over 10                      1
 percent              
 
    Expected medium term impact on the markets in case of the
following election outcomes
    
               Positive  Positive  Neutral  Negative  Negative
               0-5%      5-10%              0-5%      5-10%
 NDA                  2        14        2         0         0
 UPA                  4         3        1         6         4
 Third                0         0        0         6        12
 Front/Other                                          
 Hung                 0         0        0         0        18
 Parliament                                           
 
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

