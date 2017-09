Indian army soldiers patrol near the site of a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

DINANAGAR, India (Reuters) - A security operation against gunmen who stormed a police station on Monday in Punjab is over, police at the scene said.

Police were combing the scene after a siege lasting nearly 12 hours. All of the gunmen involved in the attack were dead.