Indian Maoists kill at least 20 security officials in eastern state: police

NEW DELHI, March 11 (Reuters) - Maoist rebels have killed at least 20 security personnel in an attack in India’s eastern state of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, and injured three others, police said.

According to news reports, the rebels attacked a convoy of trucks. Security forces were being evacuated from the area, local police officer Arun Dev Gautam told Reuters.

The rebels, also known as Naxals, have fought for decades in a wide swathe of central and eastern India, including resource-rich regions where tensions run high between poor farmers and industrial developers. (Reporting By Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Douglas Busvine)