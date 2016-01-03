FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sixth militant killed at Indian air base - home ministry source
January 3, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Sixth militant killed at Indian air base - home ministry source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Another gunman was confirmed killed on Sunday in an operation to clear an Indian air base after a militant attack, a home ministry source told Reuters, bringing the total number of assailants eliminated to six.

“The decision to blow up the one of the administrative units was taken to neutralise the sixth militant. It was also needed to makes sure we destroy live grenades,” the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The source said it was not yet clear whether the air base was now fully secured but efforts were under way to complete the operation before nightfall.

At least six Indian military personnel have died since gunmen launched an audacious pre-dawn attack on Saturday on the Indian Air Force Base at Pathankot, just 25 km (16 miles) from the border with Pakistan. (Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
