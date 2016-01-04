India mulls options on Pakistan talks after air base attack -source

NEW DELHI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - India is mulling its options on whether to go ahead with foreign secretary-level talks with Pakistan scheduled for later this month after militants attacked an Indian Air Force base over the weekend, a government official said on Monday.

A final decision on the talks, scheduled for Jan. 15, is expected to be taken after security forces have completed their operation at the Pathankot air base, near the Pakistan border, the source said, requesting anonymity.