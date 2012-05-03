FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi to increase India plant capacity by 50 pct
#Autos
May 3, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Audi to increase India plant capacity by 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Audi AG plans to increase the capacity at its Indian plant by 50 percent, the head of its India unit said, as it looks to become the country’s biggest luxury vehicle brand.

The Volkswagen AG -owned carmaker plans to increase capacity at its Aurangabad plant in western India to 9,000 vehicles from 6,000 vehicles by the end of 2012, Michael Perschke, head of Audi India, said on Thursday.

Audi sold just over 5,500 cars in India in 2011, and targets sales of 8,000 cars in the current calendar year, as it looks to overhaul BMW and Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz brand at the top of the Indian luxury car market. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

