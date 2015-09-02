FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 2, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

India sees auto industry growing to up to $285 bln by 2026

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Indian auto industry is expected to grow as much as 4 times from its current value to hit 18.9 trillion rupees ($285 billion) by 2026, assuming the economy grows at 7.5 percent over the next decade, a government report said on Wednesday.

The report, published by the department of heavy industries, said the auto sector would account for more than 12 percent of India’s gross domestic product and 40 percent of its manufacturing sector by that date. ($1 = 66.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Rafael Nam)

