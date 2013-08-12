FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's car sales down 7.4 pct in July-industry body
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 12, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

India's car sales down 7.4 pct in July-industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Car sales in India fell an annual 7.4 percent in July, an industry body said on Monday, the ninth straight month of fall, as rising fuel costs and high interest rates continued to keep demand subdued.

Automakers sold 131,163 cars in India last month, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sales of motorcycles fell 1.5 percent in July to 809,312 vehicles, while truck and bus sales were down 14.9 percent at 55,301 vehicles. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.