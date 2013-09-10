FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's car sales up 15.4 pct in August - industry body
September 10, 2013 / 4:51 AM / in 4 years

India's car sales up 15.4 pct in August - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Car sales in India rose for the first time in 10 months in August, an industry body said, as top carmaker Maruti Suzuki’s sales surged on a lower base, even as slower economic growth, high fuel and interest costs weigh on demand.

Car-makers sold 133,486 cars in India last month, up 15.4 percent from a year ago, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Tuesday.

Sales of motorcycles rose 3.8 percent in August to 795,378, while truck and bus sales were down 23.1 percent at 51,334 units, SIAM said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
