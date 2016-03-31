FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's top court extends ban on sale of large diesel cars in New Delhi
March 31, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

India's top court extends ban on sale of large diesel cars in New Delhi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 31 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Thursday extended a ban on the sale of large diesel cars in New Delhi until the next hearing of the case.

It did not immediately say when it would hear the case next. The existing ban, aimed at combating toxic smog in India’s capital, was until Thursday.

Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur, one of the three judges hearing the case, said the court would consider whether to impose an environmental cess on the sale of diesel cars in New Delhi.

New Delhi’s ban on new diesel cars has unsettled the industry, its salesmen and investors, who warn the uncertainty surrounding it could derail a tentative recovery in auto sales. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

