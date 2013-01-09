FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India auto body to cut FY13 car sales growth f'cast to 0-1 pct
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2013

India auto body to cut FY13 car sales growth f'cast to 0-1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - India’s car sales are likely to post negligible growth, if any, in the financial year that ends in March, an executive at the country’s automobile association said, as slowing economic growth and high interest rates slash demand.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), which collects data from the country’s carmakers, will cut its growth forecast to 0-1 percent from its previous 1-3 percent, deputy director general Sugato Sen said on Wednesday.

India’s domestic car sales in December fell 12.5 percent year-on-year, SIAM said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
