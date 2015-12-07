FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM says Kaher Kazem to head India unit from Jan. 1
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

GM says Kaher Kazem to head India unit from Jan. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING Dec 7 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Monday Kaher Kazem will become head of its India unit effective Jan. 1 after the current chief, Arvind Saxena, retires at year-end.

Kazem, a 46-year-old Australian executive who became GM India’s chief operating officer in August this year, is recognaised within the automaker for strong performance in leading GM’s Uzbekistan opertions from 2012, company sources have said.

His appointment comes as the automaker is expanding in India. GM announced in July that it would invest $1 billion over the next few years to turn India into a global export hub and increase its market share with its Chevrolet brand. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.