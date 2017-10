June 1 (Reuters) - Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) vehicle sales in May: May 2012 May 2011 Pct change TOTAL SALES 221,540 145,729 52.0 MOTORCYCLES 95,507 69,488 37.4 SCOOTERS 126,033 76,241 65.3 NOTE: HMSI, a wholly-owned unit of Japan's Honda Motor Co , is India's third-largest two-wheeled vehicle company. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)