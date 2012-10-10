FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's September car sales fall 5.4 pct
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2012 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

India's September car sales fall 5.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Car sales in India fell in September for the second consecutive month, an industry body said on Wednesday, as high interest rates, rising fuel costs and slowing economic growth continued to drag down demand.

Automakers sold 157,536 cars in September, down 5.4 percent from a year earlier, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Sales of motorcycles fell 18.9 percent to 753,693 vehicles. Truck and bus sales stood at 70,683 vehicles during the month, little changed from a year previously. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky) (henry.foy@thomsonreuters.com, twitter.com/HenryJFoy; +91-22-6180-7208; Reuters Messaging: henry.foy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

