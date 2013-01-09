FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Dec car sales fall 12.5 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

India Dec car sales fall 12.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Car sales in India fell 12.5 percent year-on-year in December, the second consecutive monthly fall, as high interest rates and rising ownership costs slashed demand in a once-booming market.

Automakers sold 141,083 cars in India in December, according to data released on Wednesday by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sales of motorcycles rose 4.8 percent in December to 844,113 vehicles. Truck and bus sales were 62,786 vehicles during the month, down 13 percent. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.