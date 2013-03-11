FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Feb car sales fall the most in 12 years, plunge 25.7 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 11, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 5 years

India Feb car sales fall the most in 12 years, plunge 25.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 11 (Reuters) - Car sales in India slumped an annual 25.7 percent in February, the biggest fall in more than 12 years and the fourth consecutive monthly slide, an industry body said on Monday, as sluggish economic growth continues to weigh on demand in the once-booming market.

Automakers sold 158,513 cars in India last month, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Car sales were down 4.6 percent for the first 11 months of the fiscal year ending in March, SIAM said, with the industry bracing for its for first annual sales fall in a decade.

Sales of motorcycles dropped 4.5 percent in February to 800,185 vehicles, SIAM said. Truck and bus sales were down 11.1 percent at 68,388. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.