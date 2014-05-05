FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda recalls more than 31,000 cars in India for check on brake part
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
May 5, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Honda recalls more than 31,000 cars in India for check on brake part

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s Indian unit is recalling 31,226 “Brio” hatchback and “Amaze” compact cars to check for a possible fault in the brake system.

The company said it was recalling the cars manufactured between Feb. 28, 2013 until Jan. 16, 2014, to inspect possible mis-assembly of the proportioning valve which adjusts brake distribution pressure to the wheels.

A total of 15,623 Brios and 15,603 Amaze cars will be recalled, the company said in a statement.

The company will voluntarily replace the proportioning valve in these cars, if required, it said, adding that no complaint related to this part has been reported. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.