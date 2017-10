June 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in May: May 2012 May 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 98,884 104,073 -5.0 DOMESTIC SALES 89,478 93,519 -4.3 PASSENGER VEHICLES 72,309 76,874 -5.9 EXPORTS 9,406 10,554 -10.9 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki India, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is India's largest car maker and also makes commercial vehicles. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)