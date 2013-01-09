FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India auto association cuts FY13 motorcycle sales growth f'cast
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 9, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

India auto association cuts FY13 motorcycle sales growth f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - India’s motorcycle sales are expected to grow by 3-5 percent in the current financial year, the country’s automobile industry association said, lowering its forecast as a slowdown in demand for cars spreads across the automobile industry.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) cut its growth forecast for the year that ends in March from 5-7 percent previously, also reducing its growth estimate for truck and bus sales to 0-2 percent from 3-5 percent.

Total automobile sales in India are seen growing 3-5 percent this year, SIAM said, down from 5-7 percent. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
