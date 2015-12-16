India's top court slaps temporary ban on luxury diesel vehicle sales in Delhi -TV

NEW DELHI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India’s top court has ordered a temporary ban on the sale of large diesel cars in New Delhi and hiked a levy on trucks entering the city, as the country’s highly polluted capital seeks ways to tackle one of its worst-ever bouts of toxic smog.

According to local television stations, an order passed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday bans the registration of new diesel luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles with an engine capacity of 2,000 cc or more in Delhi and the surrounding region from Jan. 1 to March 31.

The court stopped short of banning smaller cars. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)