India's top court slaps temporary ban on luxury diesel vehicle sales in Delhi -TV
December 16, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

India's top court slaps temporary ban on luxury diesel vehicle sales in Delhi -TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India’s top court has ordered a temporary ban on the sale of large diesel cars in New Delhi and hiked a levy on trucks entering the city, as the country’s highly polluted capital seeks ways to tackle one of its worst-ever bouts of toxic smog.

According to local television stations, an order passed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday bans the registration of new diesel luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles with an engine capacity of 2,000 cc or more in Delhi and the surrounding region from Jan. 1 to March 31.

The court stopped short of banning smaller cars. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

