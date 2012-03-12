India's Feb car sales up 13 pct y/y

NEW DELHI, March 12 (Reuters) - Car sales in India rose an annual 13.1 percent in February, an industry body said, with automakers posting a fourth straight monthly increase as they continue to recover from record falls in late 2011.

Demand for cars in India fell for the first time in three years last July as high interest rates and rising fuel costs deterred buyers.

Indian automakers sold 211,402 cars in February, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday.

Sales of trucks and buses, a key indicator of economic activity, rose 18.7 percent in February from a year previous to 76,891 vehicles, SIAM said. Motorcycle sales rose 8 percent to 838,193 vehicles. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)