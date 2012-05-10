FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's April car sales rise 3.4 pct y/y
May 10, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

India's April car sales rise 3.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 10 (Reuters) - Car sales in India rose an annual 3.4 percent in April, according to data from an industry body, a sixth consecutive monthly increase but lower than in recent months after the country hiked excise duty on the vehicles.

Sales rose 20 percent in March, the biggest monthly rise in a year, thanks mainly to a rush from customers to buy cars before price hikes from manufacturers in response to the excise duty increase came into effect.

Automakers sold 168,351 cars in the domestic market in April, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday.

Sales of trucks and buses rose just 4.4 percent in April to 56,257 vehicles. Motorcycle sales rose 6.5 percent to 861,602 vehicles. (Reporting by Annie Banerji; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

