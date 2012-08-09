India July car sales rise 6.7 pct y/y

NEW DELHI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Car sales in India rose an annual 6.7 percent in July, data from an industry body showed on Thursday, in the ninth consecutive monthly rise but below industry estimates as high interest rates and a hike in excise tax stunted demand.

Automakers sold 143,496 cars in the domestic market in July, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sales of trucks and buses rose 1.2 percent in July to 65,008 vehicles. Motorcycle sales rose 5.0 percent to 821,821 vehicles. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)