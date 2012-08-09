FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India July car sales rise 6.7 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 9, 2012 / 4:51 AM / 5 years ago

India July car sales rise 6.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Car sales in India rose an annual 6.7 percent in July, data from an industry body showed on Thursday, in the ninth consecutive monthly rise but below industry estimates as high interest rates and a hike in excise tax stunted demand.

Automakers sold 143,496 cars in the domestic market in July, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sales of trucks and buses rose 1.2 percent in July to 65,008 vehicles. Motorcycle sales rose 5.0 percent to 821,821 vehicles. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.