India Jan car sales fall 12.5 pct y/y

NEW DELHI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Car sales in India fell an annual 12.5 percent in January, the third consecutive slide and the fifth in sixth months, an industry lobby group said on Monday, as sales of cars in a once-booming market head for their worst growth in nine years.

Automakers sold 173,420 cars in India last month, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sales of motorcycles rose 7.5 percent in January to 886,527 vehicles, SIAM said. Truck and bus sales were 63,218 vehicles during the month, down 9.5 percent. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)