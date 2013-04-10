FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India car sales fall 7 pct in FY13, first drop in a decade
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 10, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

India car sales fall 7 pct in FY13, first drop in a decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 10 (Reuters) - Car sales in India fell an annual 6.7 percent in the financial year that ended in March, their first fall in a decade, and sales during March fell an annual 22.5 percent, the fifth consecutive monthly slide, an industry body said on Wednesday.

Automakers sold 180,675 cars in India last month, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), as sluggish economic growth continued to weigh on demand in the once-booming market.

Sales of motorcycles dropped 8.3 percent in March to 779,878 vehicles, SIAM said, and showed flat growth over the financial year. Truck and bus sales were down 6 percent in March at 84,956 vehicles, and fell 2 percent during the year. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.