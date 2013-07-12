FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's June car sales down 9 pct y/y - industry body
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 12, 2013 / 4:21 AM / in 4 years

India's June car sales down 9 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Car sales in India fell an annual 9 percent in June, an industry body said on Friday, as demand continued to suffer due to rising ownership costs and sluggish economic growth.

Automakers sold 139,632 cars in India last month, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), with demand dropping for the eighth straight month.

Sales of motorcycles fell 9.2 percent in June to 799,139 vehicles, SIAM said, while truck and bus sales were down 13.5 percent at 56,197 vehicles. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.