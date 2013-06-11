FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India May car sales down 12.3 pct y/y
June 11, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

India May car sales down 12.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 11 (Reuters) - Car sales in India fell an annual 12.3 percent in May, an industry body said on Tuesday, dropping for the seventh straight month, as weak consumer sentiment in a slowing economy continued to weigh on demand.

Automakers sold 143,216 cars in India last month, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sales of motorcycles fell 0.7 percent in May to 881,288 vehicles, SIAM said, while truck and bus sales were down 10.6 percent at 55,458 vehicles.

