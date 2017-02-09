BRIEF-Ford invests in Argo AI, a new artificial intelligence company
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 10 Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI with the target of developing an autonomous vehicle for production by 2021, the companies announced at a press conference on Friday.
