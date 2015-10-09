FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's car sales rise 9.5 percent year-over-year in Sept - SIAM
October 9, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

India's car sales rise 9.5 percent year-over-year in Sept - SIAM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees work on doors of Honda Mobilio cars at the production line at a Honda plant in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Car sales in India rose 9.5 percent in September, buoyed by new launches and a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy, industry data released on Friday showed.

Carmakers sold 169,590 cars in September, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Total passenger vehicle sales rose 3.8 percent from a year earlier to 232,167 vehicles in September.

As banks cut their lending rates following four rounds of policy rate cuts totalling 125 basis points so far this year, vehicle sales are likely to get a further boost in a country forecast to become the world’s third-largest car market by 2020.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
