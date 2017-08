MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India's total domestic passenger vehicles sales rose by 16.68 percent in August, data from industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Thursday. August Pct Change y/y Total Passenger Vehicle Sales 258,722 16.68 Domestic Passenger Car Sales 177,829 9.53 Commercial Vehicles Sales 52,996 1.53 Two-wheeler Sales 1,648,833 26.32 (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)