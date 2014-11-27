FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India may extend tax breaks for auto firms beyond Dec 31 - source
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

India may extend tax breaks for auto firms beyond Dec 31 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - India may extend excise duty concessions for carmakers beyond Dec. 31, a finance ministry source said on Thursday, as the industry continues to struggle with sluggish demand due to high interest rates.

“Car sales are down. The government could extend tax relief to the auto sector beyond Dec. 31,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

The excise duty concessions, which were granted in February this year, will lapse on Dec. 31, if not extended. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.