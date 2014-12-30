FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India will not extend tax breaks to auto makers beyond Dec 31 - govt source
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 30, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

India will not extend tax breaks to auto makers beyond Dec 31 - govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - India will not extend tax breaks to auto manufacturers and consumer durables companies beyond Dec. 31, a senior government official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

A tax break was first granted to auto makers in February to help revive sluggish car sales and was later extended in June until the end of this year.

The official did not want to be identified as the information is not yet public.

The move comes as New Delhi struggles to meet its budgeted fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of gross domestic product for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2015. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
